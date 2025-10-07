Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Area of a Sector of a Circle
The area of a sector of a circle with radius r subtended by an angle θ (in radians) is given by (1/2)r²θ. This formula represents the portion of the circle's area enclosed by two radii and the arc between them, serving as a foundational step in finding the segment area.
Area of a Triangle Using Trigonometry
The triangle formed by the two radii and the chord can be calculated using the formula (1/2)r²sinθ, where θ is the angle between the radii. This area is subtracted from the sector area to find the segment area, linking trigonometric functions with geometric areas.
Definite Integration in Polar Coordinates
Using calculus, the area of the segment can be found by integrating the function describing the circle's boundary in polar coordinates. The integral from 0 to θ of (1/2)r² dθ minus the triangle area yields the segment area, demonstrating the application of definite integrals to find areas bounded by curves.
