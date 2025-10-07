ln x is unbounded Use the following argument to show that lim (x → ∞) ln x = ∞ and lim (x → 0⁺) ln x = −∞.

a. Make a sketch of the function f(x) = 1/x on the interval [1, 2]. Explain why the area of the region bounded by y = f(x) and the x-axis on [1, 2] is ln 2.