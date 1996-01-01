4. How is integration by parts used to evaluate a definite integral?
9–40. Integration by parts Evaluate the following integrals using integration by parts.
14. ∫ s · e⁻²ˢ ds
26. ∫ t³ sin(t) dt
23. ∫ x² sin(2x) dx
29. ∫ e⁻ˣ sin(4x) dx
32. ∫ from 0 to 1 x² 2ˣ dx
36. ∫ from 0 to ln2 x eˣ dx
