Trigonometric Substitution Trigonometric substitution is a technique used in calculus to simplify integrals involving square roots of quadratic expressions. By substituting a variable with a trigonometric function, such as x = a sin(θ) or x = a tan(θ), the integral can often be transformed into a more manageable form. This method is particularly useful for integrals that contain expressions like √(a² - x²), √(x² + a²), or √(x² - a²).

Integral of Trigonometric Functions Understanding the integrals of trigonometric functions is essential for evaluating integrals after substitution. Common integrals include ∫ sin(θ) dθ = -cos(θ) + C and ∫ cos(θ) dθ = sin(θ) + C. Familiarity with these integrals allows for the effective evaluation of the transformed integral, leading to the final solution after reverting back to the original variable.