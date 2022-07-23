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Ch.12 - Parametric and Polar Curves
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh.12 - Parametric and Polar CurvesProblem 12.R.29
Chapter 12, Problem 12.R.29

27–32. Polar curves Graph the following equations.


r = 3 cos 3θ

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the given polar equation: \(r = 3 \cos 3\theta\). This represents a polar curve where the radius \(r\) depends on the angle \(\theta\).
Recognize that the equation is of the form \(r = a \cos n\theta\), which typically produces a rose curve with petals. The number of petals depends on \(n\):
- If \(n\) is odd, the rose has \(n\) petals.
- If \(n\) is even, the rose has \$2n$ petals.
Since \(n = 3\) (an odd number), the curve will have 3 petals. The amplitude \(3\) controls the length of each petal.
To graph the curve, create a table of values by choosing several values of \(\theta\) between \(0\) and \(2\pi\), calculate the corresponding \(r\) values using \(r = 3 \cos 3\theta\), and plot the points in polar coordinates.
Connect the plotted points smoothly, noting the symmetry and petal structure, to complete the graph of the rose curve.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polar Coordinates

Polar coordinates represent points in the plane using a radius and an angle, denoted as (r, θ). Here, r is the distance from the origin, and θ is the angle measured from the positive x-axis. Understanding this system is essential for graphing equations like r = 3 cos 3θ.
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Intro to Polar Coordinates

Graphing Polar Equations

Graphing polar equations involves plotting points by calculating r for various values of θ and then converting these to Cartesian coordinates if needed. Recognizing patterns such as petals or loops helps visualize curves like r = 3 cos 3θ, which produces a rose curve.
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Introduction to Common Polar Equations

Rose Curves

Rose curves are a family of polar graphs defined by equations of the form r = a cos(nθ) or r = a sin(nθ). The number of petals depends on n: if n is odd, the curve has n petals; if even, it has 2n petals. For r = 3 cos 3θ, the graph has 3 petals.
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Roses
Related Practice
Textbook Question

40–41. {Use of Tech} Slopes of tangent lines

b. Find the slope of the lines tangent to the curve at the origin (when relevant).

r = 1 −sin θ

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Textbook Question

General equations for a circle Prove that the equations  

X = a cos t + b sin t,  y = c cos t + d sin t  

where a, b, c, and d are real numbers, describe a circle of radius R provided a² +c² =b² +d² = R² and ab+cd=0. 

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Textbook Question

24–26. Sets in polar coordinates Sketch the following sets of points.


4 ≤ r² ≤ 9

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Textbook Question

53–57. Conic sections

a. Determine whether the following equations describe a parabola, an ellipse, or a hyperbola.

x = 16y²

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Textbook Question

Polar conversion Write the equation r ² +r(2sinθ−6cosθ)=0 in Cartesian coordinates and identify the corresponding curve.

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Textbook Question

53–57. Conic sections

c. Find the eccentricity of the curve.

y² - 4x² = 16

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