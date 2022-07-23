Textbook Question
A polar conic section Consider the equation r² = sec2θ
a. Convert the equation to Cartesian coordinates and identify the curve.
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A polar conic section Consider the equation r² = sec2θ
a. Convert the equation to Cartesian coordinates and identify the curve.
40–41. {Use of Tech} Slopes of tangent lines
b. Find the slope of the lines tangent to the curve at the origin (when relevant).
r = 1 −sin θ
27–32. Polar curves Graph the following equations.
r = 3 cos 3θ
53–57. Conic sections
d. Make an accurate graph of the curve.
x = 16y²
24–26. Sets in polar coordinates Sketch the following sets of points.
4 ≤ r² ≤ 9
53–57. Conic sections
a. Determine whether the following equations describe a parabola, an ellipse, or a hyperbola.
x = 16y²