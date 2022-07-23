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Ch.12 - Parametric and Polar Curves
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh.12 - Parametric and Polar CurvesProblem 12.R.54a
Chapter 12, Problem 12.R.54a

53–57. Conic sections
a. Determine whether the following equations describe a parabola, an ellipse, or a hyperbola.
x = 16y²

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1
Recall the general forms of conic sections: - Parabola: one variable is squared, the other is to the first power (e.g., \(y^2 = 4ax\) or \(x^2 = 4ay\)). - Ellipse: both variables are squared with the same sign and different coefficients (e.g., \(\frac{x^2}{a^2} + \frac{y^2}{b^2} = 1\)). - Hyperbola: both variables are squared but with opposite signs (e.g., \(\frac{x^2}{a^2} - \frac{y^2}{b^2} = 1\) or \(-\frac{x^2}{a^2} + \frac{y^2}{b^2} = 1\)).
Look at the given equation: \(x = 16y^2\). Notice that \(x\) is to the first power and \(y\) is squared.
Rewrite the equation to isolate zero on one side: \(x - 16y^2 = 0\). This shows only one variable is squared and the other is linear.
Since only one variable is squared and the other is linear, this matches the form of a parabola, where the squared term is on one side and the linear term on the other.
Therefore, conclude that the equation \(x = 16y^2\) represents a parabola.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Conic Sections and Their Standard Forms

Conic sections are curves obtained by intersecting a plane with a double-napped cone, resulting in parabolas, ellipses, or hyperbolas. Each conic has a standard equation form, such as y² = 4ax for parabolas, (x²/a²) + (y²/b²) = 1 for ellipses, and (x²/a²) - (y²/b²) = 1 for hyperbolas. Recognizing these forms helps classify the given equation.
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Identifying a Parabola from Its Equation

A parabola is characterized by an equation where one variable is squared and the other is to the first power, typically in the form x = ay² or y = ax². The given equation x = 16y² fits this pattern, indicating it is a parabola opening along the x-axis. Understanding this helps distinguish it from ellipses and hyperbolas.
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Graphical Interpretation of Conic Sections

Graphing the equation provides visual insight into the conic's shape and orientation. For x = 16y², the parabola opens rightward since x depends on y² with a positive coefficient. Recognizing the direction and shape of the graph aids in confirming the type of conic section represented by the equation.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A polar conic section Consider the equation r² = sec2θ

a. Convert the equation to Cartesian coordinates and identify the curve.

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Textbook Question

40–41. {Use of Tech} Slopes of tangent lines

b. Find the slope of the lines tangent to the curve at the origin (when relevant).

r = 1 −sin θ

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Textbook Question

27–32. Polar curves Graph the following equations.


r = 3 cos 3θ

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Textbook Question

General equations for a circle Prove that the equations  

X = a cos t + b sin t,  y = c cos t + d sin t  

where a, b, c, and d are real numbers, describe a circle of radius R provided a² +c² =b² +d² = R² and ab+cd=0. 

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Textbook Question

24–26. Sets in polar coordinates Sketch the following sets of points.


4 ≤ r² ≤ 9

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Textbook Question

Polar conversion Write the equation r ² +r(2sinθ−6cosθ)=0 in Cartesian coordinates and identify the corresponding curve.

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