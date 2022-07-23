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Ch.12 - Parametric and Polar Curves
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh.12 - Parametric and Polar CurvesProblem 12.R.60a
Chapter 12, Problem 12.R.60a

A polar conic section Consider the equation r² = sec2θ
a. Convert the equation to Cartesian coordinates and identify the curve.

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1
Recall the relationships between polar and Cartesian coordinates: \(x = r \cos\theta\), \(y = r \sin\theta\), and \(r^2 = x^2 + y^2\).
Given the equation \(r^2 = \sec^2\theta\), rewrite \(\sec^2\theta\) as \(\frac{1}{\cos^2\theta}\), so the equation becomes \(r^2 = \frac{1}{\cos^2\theta}\).
Multiply both sides by \(\cos^2\theta\) to get \(r^2 \cos^2\theta = 1\).
Substitute \(r \cos\theta\) with \(x\) (since \(x = r \cos\theta\)), so the equation becomes \(x^2 = 1\).
Interpret the Cartesian equation \(x^2 = 1\) as two vertical lines \(x = 1\) and \(x = -1\), which are the Cartesian form of the given polar equation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polar to Cartesian Coordinate Conversion

This involves expressing polar coordinates (r, θ) in terms of Cartesian coordinates (x, y) using the relationships x = r cos θ and y = r sin θ. Converting polar equations to Cartesian form helps in identifying and analyzing curves using familiar algebraic methods.
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Intro to Polar Coordinates

Trigonometric Identities

Trigonometric identities, such as sec²θ = 1/cos²θ and the Pythagorean identity sin²θ + cos²θ = 1, are essential for manipulating and simplifying equations involving trigonometric functions. These identities enable rewriting the given polar equation into a more workable form.
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Verifying Trig Equations as Identities

Identification of Conic Sections

Conic sections include ellipses, parabolas, and hyperbolas, each with characteristic Cartesian equations. After converting the polar equation, recognizing the standard form of these curves allows one to classify the curve correctly based on its algebraic equation.
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Parabolas as Conic Sections
Related Practice
Textbook Question

40–41. {Use of Tech} Slopes of tangent lines

b. Find the slope of the lines tangent to the curve at the origin (when relevant).

r =3 − 6 cos θ

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Textbook Question

General equations for a circle Prove that the equations  

X = a cos t + b sin t,  y = c cos t + d sin t  

where a, b, c, and d are real numbers, describe a circle of radius R provided a² +c² =b² +d² = R² and ab+cd=0. 

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Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.

e. The hyperbola y²/2 - x²/4 = 1 has no x-intercept.

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Textbook Question

53–57. Conic sections

d. Make an accurate graph of the curve.

x = 16y²

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Textbook Question

24–26. Sets in polar coordinates Sketch the following sets of points.


4 ≤ r² ≤ 9

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Textbook Question

53–57. Conic sections

a. Determine whether the following equations describe a parabola, an ellipse, or a hyperbola.

x = 16y²

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