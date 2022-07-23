40–41. {Use of Tech} Slopes of tangent lines
b. Find the slope of the lines tangent to the curve at the origin (when relevant).
r =3 − 6 cos θ
40–41. {Use of Tech} Slopes of tangent lines
b. Find the slope of the lines tangent to the curve at the origin (when relevant).
r =3 − 6 cos θ
General equations for a circle Prove that the equations
X = a cos t + b sin t, y = c cos t + d sin t
where a, b, c, and d are real numbers, describe a circle of radius R provided a² +c² =b² +d² = R² and ab+cd=0.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
e. The hyperbola y²/2 - x²/4 = 1 has no x-intercept.
53–57. Conic sections
d. Make an accurate graph of the curve.
x = 16y²
24–26. Sets in polar coordinates Sketch the following sets of points.
4 ≤ r² ≤ 9
53–57. Conic sections
a. Determine whether the following equations describe a parabola, an ellipse, or a hyperbola.
x = 16y²