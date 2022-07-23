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Ch. 1 - Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 1.2.80
Chapter 1, Problem 1.2.80

Can a function be both even and odd? Give reasons for your answer.

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To determine if a function can be both even and odd, we need to understand the definitions of even and odd functions. An even function satisfies the condition \( f(x) = f(-x) \) for all \( x \) in its domain, while an odd function satisfies \( f(x) = -f(-x) \) for all \( x \) in its domain.
Consider a function \( f(x) \) that is both even and odd. This means it must satisfy both \( f(x) = f(-x) \) and \( f(x) = -f(-x) \) simultaneously.
If we set \( f(x) = f(-x) \) equal to \( f(x) = -f(-x) \), we get \( f(x) = -f(x) \).
The equation \( f(x) = -f(x) \) implies that \( 2f(x) = 0 \), which simplifies to \( f(x) = 0 \).
Therefore, the only function that is both even and odd is the zero function, \( f(x) = 0 \), which is trivially both even and odd because it satisfies both conditions for all \( x \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Even Functions

A function is considered even if it satisfies the condition f(x) = f(-x) for all x in its domain. This means that the graph of the function is symmetric with respect to the y-axis. Common examples include f(x) = x² and f(x) = cos(x). Even functions exhibit a specific type of symmetry that influences their behavior and properties.
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Odd Functions

A function is classified as odd if it meets the condition f(-x) = -f(x) for all x in its domain. This indicates that the graph of the function is symmetric with respect to the origin. Examples of odd functions include f(x) = x³ and f(x) = sin(x). The oddness of a function implies a certain type of rotational symmetry around the origin.
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Properties of Functions

Mutual Exclusivity of Even and Odd Functions

A function cannot be both even and odd simultaneously. If a function is even, it must satisfy f(x) = f(-x), while being odd requires f(-x) = -f(x). The only function that can be classified as both is the zero function, f(x) = 0, since it satisfies both conditions. This mutual exclusivity is fundamental in understanding the nature of function symmetry.
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Properties of Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Composition of Functions


A balloon’s volume V is given by V = s² + 2s + 3 cm³, where s is the ambient temperature in °C. The ambient temperature s at time t minutes is given by s = 2t − 3 °C. Write the balloon’s volume V as a function of time t.

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Textbook Question

Using the Addition Formulas


Use the addition formulas to derive the identities in Exercises 31–36.


cos (x − π/2) = sin x

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Textbook Question

Use graphing software to graph the functions specified in Exercises 31–36.

Select a viewing window that reveals the key features of the function.


Graph the function f (x) = sin³ x.

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Textbook Question

Use graphing software to graph the functions specified in Exercises 31–36.

Select a viewing window that reveals the key features of the function.


Graph four periods of the function f (x) = −tan 2x.

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Textbook Question

What happens if you take B = 2π in the addition formulas? Do the results agree with something you already know?

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Textbook Question

Finding a Viewing Window


In Exercises 5–30, find an appropriate graphing software viewing window for the given function and use it to display that function’s graph. The window should give a picture of the overall behavior of the function. There is more than one choice, but incorrect choices can miss important aspects of the function.


y = 3 cos 60x

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