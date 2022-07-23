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Ch. 1 - Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 1.3.31
Chapter 1, Problem 1.3.31

Using the Addition Formulas


Use the addition formulas to derive the identities in Exercises 31–36.


cos (x − π/2) = sin x

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by recalling the cosine addition formula: \( \cos(a - b) = \cos a \cos b + \sin a \sin b \).
In this problem, set \( a = x \) and \( b = \frac{\pi}{2} \). Substitute these values into the addition formula: \( \cos(x - \frac{\pi}{2}) = \cos x \cos \frac{\pi}{2} + \sin x \sin \frac{\pi}{2} \).
Evaluate the trigonometric functions at \( \frac{\pi}{2} \): \( \cos \frac{\pi}{2} = 0 \) and \( \sin \frac{\pi}{2} = 1 \).
Substitute these values back into the equation: \( \cos(x - \frac{\pi}{2}) = \cos x \cdot 0 + \sin x \cdot 1 \).
Simplify the expression: \( \cos(x - \frac{\pi}{2}) = \sin x \), which confirms the identity.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Addition Formulas

Addition formulas are trigonometric identities that express the sine and cosine of the sum or difference of two angles in terms of the sines and cosines of the individual angles. For example, the cosine of the difference of two angles is given by cos(a - b) = cos(a)cos(b) + sin(a)sin(b). These formulas are essential for simplifying expressions and solving trigonometric equations.
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Trigonometric Identities

Trigonometric identities are equations that involve trigonometric functions and are true for all values of the variables involved. They are used to simplify expressions and solve equations in trigonometry. Common identities include the Pythagorean identities, reciprocal identities, and co-function identities, which relate different trigonometric functions to one another.
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Co-function Identities

Co-function identities are specific trigonometric identities that relate the sine and cosine functions of complementary angles. For instance, sin(π/2 - x) = cos(x) and cos(π/2 - x) = sin(x). These identities are particularly useful when working with angles that involve π/2, as they allow for the transformation of sine and cosine functions into one another.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Using the Half-Angle Formulas


Find the function values in Exercises 47–50.


cos² 5π/12

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 9–16, determine whether the function is even, odd, or neither.


𝔂 = 1 - cos x

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Textbook Question

Use graphing software to graph the functions specified in Exercises 31–36.

Select a viewing window that reveals the key features of the function.


Graph the function f (x) = sin³ x.

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Textbook Question

Use graphing software to graph the functions specified in Exercises 31–36.

Select a viewing window that reveals the key features of the function.


Graph four periods of the function f (x) = −tan 2x.

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Textbook Question

Can a function be both even and odd? Give reasons for your answer.

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Textbook Question

A point P in the first quadrant lies on the parabola 𝔂 = 𝔁². Express the coordinates of P as functions of the angle of inclination of the line joining P to the origin.

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