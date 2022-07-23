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Ch. 1 - Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 1.4.36
Chapter 1, Problem 1.4.36

Use graphing software to graph the functions specified in Exercises 31–36.
Select a viewing window that reveals the key features of the function.


Graph the function f (x) = sin³ x.

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1
Understand the function: The given function is \( f(x) = \sin^3(x) \), which can also be written as \( f(x) = (\sin(x))^3 \). This means the sine function is cubed, and we need to analyze its behavior.
Identify the key features of the function: The sine function \( \sin(x) \) oscillates between -1 and 1, so \( \sin^3(x) \) will also oscillate between -1 and 1. However, the cubing operation will affect the shape of the graph, making the negative values steeper and the positive values slightly flattened.
Choose an appropriate viewing window: Since \( \sin(x) \) is periodic with a period of \( 2\pi \), select a viewing window that includes at least one full period, such as \( x \in [-2\pi, 2\pi] \). For the y-axis, set \( y \in [-1, 1] \) to capture the range of the function.
Use graphing software: Input the function \( f(x) = \sin^3(x) \) into the graphing software. Adjust the viewing window to \( x \in [-2\pi, 2\pi] \) and \( y \in [-1, 1] \) to ensure the key features of the graph are visible.
Analyze the graph: Observe the behavior of the function. Note that the graph will have the same zeros as \( \sin(x) \) (at \( x = n\pi \), where \( n \) is an integer), and the peaks and troughs will be modified due to the cubing operation. The graph will also exhibit odd symmetry, meaning \( f(-x) = -f(x) \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Graphing Functions

Graphing functions involves plotting points on a coordinate system to visually represent the relationship between the input (x-values) and output (f(x)-values). Understanding how to graph functions is essential for analyzing their behavior, identifying key features such as intercepts, maxima, minima, and periodicity.
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Graph of Sine and Cosine Function

Key Features of Functions

Key features of functions include critical points, intercepts, and asymptotes, which provide insight into the function's behavior. For periodic functions like sine, understanding amplitude, period, and phase shift is crucial for accurately representing the function's shape and characteristics on a graph.
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Exponential Functions

Viewing Windows in Graphing

A viewing window in graphing software defines the range of x and y values displayed on the graph. Selecting an appropriate viewing window is vital to ensure that all significant features of the function are visible, allowing for a comprehensive analysis of its behavior over the specified interval.
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Example 4: Norman Window
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 9–16, determine whether the function is even, odd, or neither.


𝔂 = 1 - cos x

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Textbook Question

Using the Addition Formulas


Use the addition formulas to derive the identities in Exercises 31–36.


cos (x − π/2) = sin x

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Textbook Question

Use graphing software to graph the functions specified in Exercises 31–36.

Select a viewing window that reveals the key features of the function.


Graph four periods of the function f (x) = −tan 2x.

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Textbook Question

What happens if you take B = 2π in the addition formulas? Do the results agree with something you already know?

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Textbook Question

Can a function be both even and odd? Give reasons for your answer.

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Textbook Question

A point P in the first quadrant lies on the parabola 𝔂 = 𝔁². Express the coordinates of P as functions of the angle of inclination of the line joining P to the origin.

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