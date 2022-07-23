Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–16, determine whether the function is even, odd, or neither.
𝔂 = 1 - cos x
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In Exercises 9–16, determine whether the function is even, odd, or neither.
𝔂 = 1 - cos x
Using the Addition Formulas
Use the addition formulas to derive the identities in Exercises 31–36.
cos (x − π/2) = sin x
Use graphing software to graph the functions specified in Exercises 31–36.
Select a viewing window that reveals the key features of the function.
Graph four periods of the function f (x) = −tan 2x.
What happens if you take B = 2π in the addition formulas? Do the results agree with something you already know?
Can a function be both even and odd? Give reasons for your answer.
A point P in the first quadrant lies on the parabola 𝔂 = 𝔁². Express the coordinates of P as functions of the angle of inclination of the line joining P to the origin.