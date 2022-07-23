Composition of Functions
A balloon’s volume V is given by V = s² + 2s + 3 cm³, where s is the ambient temperature in °C. The ambient temperature s at time t minutes is given by s = 2t − 3 °C. Write the balloon’s volume V as a function of time t.
Composition of Functions
A balloon’s volume V is given by V = s² + 2s + 3 cm³, where s is the ambient temperature in °C. The ambient temperature s at time t minutes is given by s = 2t − 3 °C. Write the balloon’s volume V as a function of time t.
Use graphing software to graph the functions specified in Exercises 31–36.
Select a viewing window that reveals the key features of the function.
Graph four periods of the function f (x) = −tan 2x.
What happens if you take B = 2π in the addition formulas? Do the results agree with something you already know?
Can a function be both even and odd? Give reasons for your answer.
Graphing
In Exercises 69–76, graph each function not by plotting points, but by starting with the graph of one of the standard functions presented in Figures 1.14–1.17 and applying an appropriate transformation.
y = (−2x)²/³
A hot-air balloon rising straight up from a level field is tracked by a range finder located 500 ft from the point of liftoff. Express the balloon’s height as a function of the angle the line from the range finder to the balloon makes with the ground.