Quadratic Functions

A quadratic function is a polynomial function of degree two, typically expressed in the form V = ax² + bx + c. In the given volume equation V = s² + 2s + 3, the variable s is raised to the second power, indicating that the volume changes in a parabolic manner with respect to temperature. Understanding the properties of quadratic functions, such as their vertex and axis of symmetry, is essential for analyzing their behavior.