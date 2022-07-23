Composition of Functions
A balloon’s volume V is given by V = s² + 2s + 3 cm³, where s is the ambient temperature in °C. The ambient temperature s at time t minutes is given by s = 2t − 3 °C. Write the balloon’s volume V as a function of time t.
Composition of Functions
A balloon’s volume V is given by V = s² + 2s + 3 cm³, where s is the ambient temperature in °C. The ambient temperature s at time t minutes is given by s = 2t − 3 °C. Write the balloon’s volume V as a function of time t.
What happens if you take B = 2π in the addition formulas? Do the results agree with something you already know?
Finding a Viewing Window
In Exercises 5–30, find an appropriate graphing software viewing window for the given function and use it to display that function’s graph. The window should give a picture of the overall behavior of the function. There is more than one choice, but incorrect choices can miss important aspects of the function.
y = 3 cos 60x
Radians and Degrees
On a circle of radius 10 m, how long is an arc that subtends a central angle of (a) 4π/5 radians? (b) 110°?
A hot-air balloon rising straight up from a level field is tracked by a range finder located 500 ft from the point of liftoff. Express the balloon’s height as a function of the angle the line from the range finder to the balloon makes with the ground.
Finding a Viewing Window
In Exercises 5–30, find an appropriate graphing software viewing window for the given function and use it to display that function’s graph. The window should give a picture of the overall behavior of the function. There is more than one choice, but incorrect choices can miss important aspects of the function.
f(x) = (x² − 1)/(x² + 1)