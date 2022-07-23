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Ch. 1 - Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 1.3.1
Chapter 1, Problem 1.3.1

Radians and Degrees


On a circle of radius 10 m, how long is an arc that subtends a central angle of (a) 4π/5 radians? (b) 110°?

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Step 1: Understand the relationship between arc length, radius, and central angle. The formula for arc length (L) is given by L = rθ, where r is the radius and θ is the central angle in radians.
Step 2: For part (a), identify the given values: radius r = 10 m and central angle θ = 4π/5 radians. Use the formula L = rθ to find the arc length.
Step 3: Substitute the values into the formula for part (a): L = 10 * (4π/5). Simplify the expression to find the arc length in meters.
Step 4: For part (b), convert the central angle from degrees to radians. Recall that 1 degree = π/180 radians. Therefore, 110° = 110 * (π/180) radians.
Step 5: Use the formula L = rθ again for part (b) with the converted angle in radians: L = 10 * (110 * (π/180)). Simplify the expression to find the arc length in meters.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Arc Length Formula

The arc length of a circle can be calculated using the formula L = rθ, where L is the arc length, r is the radius, and θ is the central angle in radians. This formula is essential for determining the length of an arc based on the angle subtended at the center of the circle.
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Conversion between Radians and Degrees

Radians and degrees are two units for measuring angles. To convert degrees to radians, use the formula radians = degrees × (π/180). Understanding this conversion is crucial when working with angles in different units, especially in problems involving circular motion.
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Properties of Circles

A circle is defined by its radius, which is the distance from the center to any point on the circle. The relationship between the radius, circumference, and arc length is fundamental in geometry and calculus, as it helps in understanding how angles and distances relate in circular motion.
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Properties of Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Composition of Functions


A balloon’s volume V is given by V = s² + 2s + 3 cm³, where s is the ambient temperature in °C. The ambient temperature s at time t minutes is given by s = 2t − 3 °C. Write the balloon’s volume V as a function of time t.

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Textbook Question

Graphing


In Exercises 69–76, graph each function not by plotting points, but by starting with the graph of one of the standard functions presented in Figures 1.14–1.17 and applying an appropriate transformation.


y = (−2x)²/³

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Textbook Question

A hot-air balloon rising straight up from a level field is tracked by a range finder located 500 ft from the point of liftoff. Express the balloon’s height as a function of the angle the line from the range finder to the balloon makes with the ground.

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Textbook Question

Finding a Viewing Window


In Exercises 5–30, find an appropriate graphing software viewing window for the given function and use it to display that function’s graph. The window should give a picture of the overall behavior of the function. There is more than one choice, but incorrect choices can miss important aspects of the function.


f(x) = (x² − 1)/(x² + 1)

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Textbook Question

Finding Formulas for Functions


A point P in the first quadrant lies on the graph of the function f(x) = √x. Express the coordinates of P as functions of the slope of the line joining P to the origin.

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Textbook Question

Piecewise-Defined Functions


In Exercises 35 and 36, find the (a) domain and (b) range.



𝔂 = { √ -x, -4 ≤ x ≤ 0

{ √ x, 0 < x ≤ 4

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