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Ch. 1 - Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 1.1.60
Chapter 1, Problem 1.1.60

Even and Odd Functions


In Exercises 47–62, say whether the function is even, odd, or neither. Give reasons for your answer.


sin x²

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1
Understand the definitions: A function f(x) is even if f(-x) = f(x) for all x in the domain, and odd if f(-x) = -f(x) for all x in the domain.
Consider the function given: f(x) = sin(x²). We need to check the behavior of f(-x) compared to f(x).
Calculate f(-x): Substitute -x into the function to get f(-x) = sin((-x)²). Since (-x)² = x², this simplifies to sin(x²).
Compare f(-x) and f(x): We find that f(-x) = sin(x²) = f(x), which matches the condition for an even function.
Conclude: Since f(-x) = f(x), the function sin(x²) is even. It does not satisfy the condition for an odd function, which would require f(-x) = -f(x).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Even Functions

A function is classified as even if it satisfies the condition f(-x) = f(x) for all x in its domain. This means that the graph of the function is symmetric with respect to the y-axis. Common examples include polynomial functions with only even powers, such as f(x) = x².
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Exponential Functions

Odd Functions

A function is considered odd if it meets the condition f(-x) = -f(x) for all x in its domain. This indicates that the graph of the function is symmetric with respect to the origin. Typical examples include polynomial functions with only odd powers, such as f(x) = x³.
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Properties of Functions

Trigonometric Functions

Trigonometric functions, such as sine and cosine, have specific properties regarding their symmetry. The sine function is an odd function, meaning sin(-x) = -sin(x). Understanding these properties is crucial when analyzing functions like sin(x²) to determine their evenness or oddness.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 9–16, determine whether the function is even, odd, or neither.


𝔂 = sec x tan x

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Textbook Question

Functions and Graphs


Find the natural domain and graph the functions in Exercises 15–20.


f(x) = 1 − 2x − x²

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Textbook Question

Even and Odd Functions


In Exercises 47–62, say whether the function is even, odd, or neither. Give reasons for your answer.


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Textbook Question

Even and Odd Functions


In Exercises 47–62, say whether the function is even, odd, or neither. Give reasons for your answer.


g(x) = x/(x² − 1)

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Textbook Question

Increasing and Decreasing Functions


Graph the functions in Exercises 37–46. What symmetries, if any, do the graphs have? Specify the intervals over which the function is increasing and the intervals where it is decreasing.


y = −x³

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Textbook Question

Using the Addition Formulas


Use the addition formulas to derive the identities in Exercises 31–36.


sin (A − B) = sin A cos B − cos A sin B

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