Even and Odd Functions
In Exercises 47–62, say whether the function is even, odd, or neither. Give reasons for your answer.
g(x) = x⁴ + 3x² − 1
Even and Odd Functions
In Exercises 47–62, say whether the function is even, odd, or neither. Give reasons for your answer.
g(x) = x⁴ + 3x² − 1
Even and Odd Functions
In Exercises 47–62, say whether the function is even, odd, or neither. Give reasons for your answer.
sin x²
Even and Odd Functions
In Exercises 47–62, say whether the function is even, odd, or neither. Give reasons for your answer.
g(x) = x/(x² − 1)
Using the Addition Formulas
Use the addition formulas to derive the identities in Exercises 31–36.
sin (A − B) = sin A cos B − cos A sin B
Algebraic Combinations
In Exercises 1 and 2, find the domains of f, g, f + g, and f ⋅ g.
f(x) = √(x + 1), g(x) = √(x − 1)
Shifting Graphs
Exercises 27–36 tell how many units and in what directions the graphs of the given equations are to be shifted. Give an equation for the shifted graph. Then sketch the original and shifted graphs together, labeling each graph with its equation.
y = x³ Left 1, down 1