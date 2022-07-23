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Ch. 1 - Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 1.1.37
Chapter 1, Problem 1.1.37

Increasing and Decreasing Functions


Graph the functions in Exercises 37–46. What symmetries, if any, do the graphs have? Specify the intervals over which the function is increasing and the intervals where it is decreasing.


y = −x³

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1
First, identify the basic shape of the graph of the function y = -x³. The function y = x³ is a cubic function, which typically has an S-shaped curve. The negative sign in front of x³ indicates that the graph will be reflected over the x-axis, resulting in a flipped S-shape.
Next, determine the symmetry of the function. A function is symmetric about the origin if replacing x with -x results in the negative of the original function. For y = -x³, replacing x with -x gives y = -(-x)³ = -x³, which is the same as the original function. Therefore, the graph is symmetric about the origin.
To find the intervals where the function is increasing or decreasing, calculate the derivative of the function. The derivative of y = -x³ is y' = -3x². This derivative will help us determine the slope of the tangent line at any point on the graph.
Analyze the sign of the derivative y' = -3x². Since x² is always non-negative, -3x² is always non-positive. This means the derivative is always less than or equal to zero, indicating that the function is always decreasing.
Finally, conclude that the function y = -x³ is decreasing on the entire real line, from negative infinity to positive infinity. There are no intervals where the function is increasing.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Increasing and Decreasing Functions

A function is considered increasing on an interval if, for any two points within that interval, the function's value at the second point is greater than at the first. Conversely, a function is decreasing on an interval if the function's value at the second point is less than at the first. Understanding these concepts is crucial for analyzing the behavior of functions and determining where they rise or fall.
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Determining Where a Function is Increasing & Decreasing

Critical Points

Critical points are values of the independent variable where the derivative of a function is either zero or undefined. These points are essential for identifying intervals of increase and decrease, as they often indicate where the function changes from increasing to decreasing or vice versa. Analyzing critical points helps in sketching the graph and understanding the function's overall behavior.
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Critical Points

Symmetry in Functions

Symmetry in functions refers to the property where a function exhibits a specific reflective behavior about a line or point. For example, a function is even if it is symmetric about the y-axis, and odd if it is symmetric about the origin. Recognizing these symmetries can simplify the graphing process and provide insights into the function's characteristics.
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Properties of Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Even and Odd Functions


In Exercises 47–62, say whether the function is even, odd, or neither. Give reasons for your answer.


g(x) = x⁴ + 3x² − 1

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Textbook Question

Even and Odd Functions


In Exercises 47–62, say whether the function is even, odd, or neither. Give reasons for your answer.


sin x²

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Textbook Question

Even and Odd Functions


In Exercises 47–62, say whether the function is even, odd, or neither. Give reasons for your answer.


g(x) = x/(x² − 1)

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Textbook Question

Using the Addition Formulas


Use the addition formulas to derive the identities in Exercises 31–36.


sin (A − B) = sin A cos B − cos A sin B

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Textbook Question

Algebraic Combinations


In Exercises 1 and 2, find the domains of f, g, f + g, and f ⋅ g.


f(x) = √(x + 1), g(x) = √(x − 1)

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Textbook Question

Shifting Graphs


Exercises 27–36 tell how many units and in what directions the graphs of the given equations are to be shifted. Give an equation for the shifted graph. Then sketch the original and shifted graphs together, labeling each graph with its equation.


y = x³ Left 1, down 1

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