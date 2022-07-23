Even and Odd Functions
In Exercises 47–62, say whether the function is even, odd, or neither. Give reasons for your answer.
sin x²
Even and Odd Functions
In Exercises 47–62, say whether the function is even, odd, or neither. Give reasons for your answer.
sin x²
Even and Odd Functions
In Exercises 47–62, say whether the function is even, odd, or neither. Give reasons for your answer.
g(x) = x/(x² − 1)
Increasing and Decreasing Functions
Graph the functions in Exercises 37–46. What symmetries, if any, do the graphs have? Specify the intervals over which the function is increasing and the intervals where it is decreasing.
y = −x³
Algebraic Combinations
In Exercises 1 and 2, find the domains of f, g, f + g, and f ⋅ g.
f(x) = √(x + 1), g(x) = √(x − 1)
Increasing and Decreasing Functions
Graph the functions in Exercises 37–46. What symmetries, if any, do the graphs have? Specify the intervals over which the function is increasing and the intervals where it is decreasing.
y = (−x)²/³
Shifting Graphs
Exercises 27–36 tell how many units and in what directions the graphs of the given equations are to be shifted. Give an equation for the shifted graph. Then sketch the original and shifted graphs together, labeling each graph with its equation.
y = x³ Left 1, down 1