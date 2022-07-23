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Ch. 1 - Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 1.3.36
Chapter 1, Problem 1.3.36

Using the Addition Formulas


Use the addition formulas to derive the identities in Exercises 31–36.


sin (A − B) = sin A cos B − cos A sin B

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by recalling the addition formula for sine, which is: sin(A+B)=sinAcosB+cosAsinB.
To derive the formula for sin(A-B), use the identity for sine of a negative angle: sin(-x)=-sinx.
Apply the identity to the addition formula: sin(A-B)=sin(A+-B).
Substitute -B into the addition formula: sinAcos(-B)+cosAsin(-B).
Use the identities cos(-x)=cosx and sin(-x)=-sinx to simplify: sinAcosB-cosAsinB.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Addition Formulas

Addition formulas are trigonometric identities that express the sine and cosine of the sum or difference of two angles in terms of the sines and cosines of the individual angles. For example, the sine of the difference of two angles, sin(A - B), can be expressed as sin A cos B - cos A sin B. These formulas are essential for simplifying expressions and solving trigonometric equations.
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Trigonometric Identities

Trigonometric identities are equations that hold true for all values of the variables involved, provided they are within the domain of the functions. They are fundamental in calculus and trigonometry for transforming and simplifying expressions. The addition formulas are a subset of these identities, allowing for the manipulation of sine and cosine functions in various mathematical contexts.
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Derivation Techniques

Derivation techniques involve the methods used to prove or derive mathematical identities from established formulas. In the context of trigonometric identities, this often includes algebraic manipulation, substitution, and the application of known identities. Understanding these techniques is crucial for effectively deriving new identities, such as the sine and cosine addition formulas.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Even and Odd Functions


In Exercises 47–62, say whether the function is even, odd, or neither. Give reasons for your answer.


sin x²

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Textbook Question

Even and Odd Functions


In Exercises 47–62, say whether the function is even, odd, or neither. Give reasons for your answer.


g(x) = x/(x² − 1)

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Textbook Question

Increasing and Decreasing Functions


Graph the functions in Exercises 37–46. What symmetries, if any, do the graphs have? Specify the intervals over which the function is increasing and the intervals where it is decreasing.


y = −x³

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Textbook Question

Algebraic Combinations


In Exercises 1 and 2, find the domains of f, g, f + g, and f ⋅ g.


f(x) = √(x + 1), g(x) = √(x − 1)

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Textbook Question

Increasing and Decreasing Functions


Graph the functions in Exercises 37–46. What symmetries, if any, do the graphs have? Specify the intervals over which the function is increasing and the intervals where it is decreasing.


y = (−x)²/³

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Textbook Question

Shifting Graphs


Exercises 27–36 tell how many units and in what directions the graphs of the given equations are to be shifted. Give an equation for the shifted graph. Then sketch the original and shifted graphs together, labeling each graph with its equation.


y = x³ Left 1, down 1

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