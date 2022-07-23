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Ch. 1 - Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 1.1.54
Chapter 1, Problem 1.1.54

Even and Odd Functions


In Exercises 47–62, say whether the function is even, odd, or neither. Give reasons for your answer.


g(x) = x/(x² − 1)

Verified step by step guidance
1
To determine if a function is even, odd, or neither, we need to evaluate the function at -x and compare it to the original function g(x).
Calculate g(-x) by substituting -x into the function: g(-x) = (-x)/((-x)² - 1).
Simplify g(-x): Since (-x)² = x², we have g(-x) = -x/(x² - 1).
Compare g(-x) with g(x): g(x) = x/(x² - 1) and g(-x) = -x/(x² - 1). Notice that g(-x) = -g(x).
Since g(-x) = -g(x), the function g(x) is odd. A function is odd if g(-x) = -g(x) for all x in the domain of the function.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Even Functions

A function is classified as even if it satisfies the condition f(-x) = f(x) for all x in its domain. This means that the graph of an even function is symmetric with respect to the y-axis. A common example of an even function is f(x) = x², where substituting -x yields the same output as substituting x.
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Odd Functions

A function is considered odd if it meets the condition f(-x) = -f(x) for all x in its domain. This indicates that the graph of an odd function is symmetric with respect to the origin. An example of an odd function is f(x) = x³, where substituting -x results in the negative of the output for x.
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Function Analysis

Analyzing a function involves evaluating its behavior under transformations, such as substituting -x for x. This process helps determine whether the function is even, odd, or neither. For the function g(x) = x/(x² - 1), one must compute g(-x) and compare it to g(x) and -g(x) to classify its symmetry.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Functions and Graphs


Find the natural domain and graph the functions in Exercises 15–20.


f(x) = 1 − 2x − x²

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Textbook Question

Even and Odd Functions


In Exercises 47–62, say whether the function is even, odd, or neither. Give reasons for your answer.


g(x) = x⁴ + 3x² − 1

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Textbook Question

Even and Odd Functions


In Exercises 47–62, say whether the function is even, odd, or neither. Give reasons for your answer.


sin x²

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Textbook Question

Increasing and Decreasing Functions


Graph the functions in Exercises 37–46. What symmetries, if any, do the graphs have? Specify the intervals over which the function is increasing and the intervals where it is decreasing.


y = −x³

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Textbook Question

Using the Addition Formulas


Use the addition formulas to derive the identities in Exercises 31–36.


sin (A − B) = sin A cos B − cos A sin B

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Textbook Question

Shifting Graphs


Exercises 27–36 tell how many units and in what directions the graphs of the given equations are to be shifted. Give an equation for the shifted graph. Then sketch the original and shifted graphs together, labeling each graph with its equation.


y = x³ Left 1, down 1

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