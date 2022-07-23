Functions and Graphs
Find the natural domain and graph the functions in Exercises 15–20.
f(x) = 1 − 2x − x²
Functions and Graphs
Find the natural domain and graph the functions in Exercises 15–20.
f(x) = 1 − 2x − x²
Even and Odd Functions
In Exercises 47–62, say whether the function is even, odd, or neither. Give reasons for your answer.
g(x) = x⁴ + 3x² − 1
Even and Odd Functions
In Exercises 47–62, say whether the function is even, odd, or neither. Give reasons for your answer.
sin x²
Increasing and Decreasing Functions
Graph the functions in Exercises 37–46. What symmetries, if any, do the graphs have? Specify the intervals over which the function is increasing and the intervals where it is decreasing.
y = −x³
Using the Addition Formulas
Use the addition formulas to derive the identities in Exercises 31–36.
sin (A − B) = sin A cos B − cos A sin B
Shifting Graphs
Exercises 27–36 tell how many units and in what directions the graphs of the given equations are to be shifted. Give an equation for the shifted graph. Then sketch the original and shifted graphs together, labeling each graph with its equation.
y = x³ Left 1, down 1