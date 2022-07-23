Graphing
In Exercises 69–76, graph each function not by plotting points, but by starting with the graph of one of the standard functions presented in Figures 1.14–1.17 and applying an appropriate transformation.
y = (−2x)²/³
Graphing
In Exercises 69–76, graph each function not by plotting points, but by starting with the graph of one of the standard functions presented in Figures 1.14–1.17 and applying an appropriate transformation.
y = (−2x)²/³
Radians and Degrees
On a circle of radius 10 m, how long is an arc that subtends a central angle of (a) 4π/5 radians? (b) 110°?
A hot-air balloon rising straight up from a level field is tracked by a range finder located 500 ft from the point of liftoff. Express the balloon’s height as a function of the angle the line from the range finder to the balloon makes with the ground.
Finding Formulas for Functions
A point P in the first quadrant lies on the graph of the function f(x) = √x. Express the coordinates of P as functions of the slope of the line joining P to the origin.
Piecewise-Defined Functions
In Exercises 35 and 36, find the (a) domain and (b) range.
𝔂 = { √ -x, -4 ≤ x ≤ 0
{ √ x, 0 < x ≤ 4
Suppose that ƒ and g are both odd functions defined on the entire real line. Which of the following (where defined) are even? odd?
a. ƒg
b. ƒ³
c. ƒ(sin x)
d. g(sec x)
e. |g|