Domain of a Function

The domain of a function refers to the set of all possible input values (x-values) for which the function is defined. For the tangent function, it is important to identify values that would make the function undefined, such as where the argument of the tangent function equals π/2 + kπ, where k is any integer. In this case, the domain of y = tan(2x - π) can be determined by solving for x in the equation 2x - π = π/2 + kπ.