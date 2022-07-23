Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 1.24
Chapter 1, Problem 1.24

In Exercises 19–32, find the (a) domain and (b) range.


𝔂 = tan(2x - π)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the function type. The given function is y = tan(2x - π), which is a transformation of the basic tangent function y = tan(x).
Step 2: Determine the domain of the function. The tangent function is undefined where its argument is an odd multiple of π/2. Set the argument 2x - π equal to (2n+1)π/2, where n is an integer, to find the values of x that make the function undefined.
Step 3: Solve for x in the equation 2x - π = (2n+1)π/2. This will give you the values of x that need to be excluded from the domain. Rearrange the equation to find x = (π/2)(2n+1)/2 + π/2.
Step 4: Express the domain. The domain of y = tan(2x - π) is all real numbers except x = (π/2)(2n+1)/2 + π/2, where n is an integer.
Step 5: Determine the range of the function. The range of the tangent function is all real numbers, so the range of y = tan(2x - π) is also all real numbers.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Domain of a Function

The domain of a function refers to the set of all possible input values (x-values) for which the function is defined. For the tangent function, it is important to identify values that would make the function undefined, such as where the argument of the tangent function equals π/2 + kπ, where k is any integer. In this case, the domain of y = tan(2x - π) can be determined by solving for x in the equation 2x - π = π/2 + kπ.
Recommended video:
5:10
Finding the Domain and Range of a Graph

Range of a Function

The range of a function is the set of all possible output values (y-values) that the function can produce. For the tangent function, the range is all real numbers, as it can take any value from negative to positive infinity. Therefore, regardless of the specific transformations applied to the tangent function, such as the horizontal shift in y = tan(2x - π), the range remains the same.
Recommended video:
5:10
Finding the Domain and Range of a Graph

Transformation of Functions

Transformations of functions involve shifting, stretching, or compressing the graph of a function. In the case of y = tan(2x - π), the '2' indicates a horizontal compression by a factor of 1/2, while the '-π' indicates a horizontal shift to the right by π/2. Understanding these transformations is crucial for accurately determining the domain and range of the function.
Recommended video:
5:25
Intro to Transformations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Functions and Graphs


Find the natural domain and graph the functions in Exercises 15–20.


g(x) = √−x

348
views
Textbook Question

Shifting Graphs


The accompanying figure shows the graph of y = −x² shifted to four new positions. Write an equation for each new graph.


<IMAGE>

205
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 37 and 38, write a piecewise formula for the function.


<IMAGE>

206
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 19–32, find the (a) domain and (b) range.

____

𝔂 = -2 + √1 - x

409
views
Textbook Question

[Technology Exercise]


a. Graph the functions f(x) = 3/(x − 1) and g(x) = 2/(x + 1) together to identify the values of x for which


3/(x − 1) < 2/(x + 1)


b. Confirm your findings in part (a) algebraically.

207
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 19–32, find the (a) domain and (b) range.


𝔂 = |x| - 2

407
views