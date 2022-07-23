Phase Shift and Vertical Shift

The parameters 'C' and 'D' in the sine function represent the phase shift and vertical shift, respectively. The phase shift, given by C, moves the graph left or right, while the vertical shift, represented by D, moves the graph up or down. In the function y = ½ sin(πx - x) + ½, the phase shift can be derived from the expression inside the sine function, and the vertical shift is +½, indicating the entire graph is shifted up by ½.