Textbook Question
The Greatest and Least Integer Functions
Does ⌊x⌋ = ⌈x⌉ for all real x? Give reasons for your answer.
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The Greatest and Least Integer Functions
Does ⌊x⌋ = ⌈x⌉ for all real x? Give reasons for your answer.
In Exercises 9–16, determine whether the function is even, odd, or neither.
𝔂 = sec x tan x
Functions and Graphs
Find the natural domain and graph the functions in Exercises 15–20.
f(x) = 1 − 2x − x²
Even and Odd Functions
In Exercises 47–62, say whether the function is even, odd, or neither. Give reasons for your answer.
g(x) = x⁴ + 3x² − 1
Graph the function y = √|x|.
General Sine Curves
For
f(x) = A sin ((2π/B)(x – C) +D
identify A, B, C, and D for the sine functions in Exercises 67–70 and sketch their graphs.
y = ½ sin (πx – x) + ½