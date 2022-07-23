In Exercises 37–42, find the series’ radius of convergence.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (n!)² / (2ⁿ (2n)!) ] xⁿ
In Exercises 37–42, find the series’ radius of convergence.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (n!)² / (2ⁿ (2n)!) ] xⁿ
Finding a Sequence’s Formula
In Exercises 13–30, find a formula for the nth term of the sequence.
2, 6, 10, 14, 18, …Every other even positive integer
Using the Root Test
In Exercises 9–16, use the Root Test to determine if each series converges absolutely or diverges.
∑(from n=1 to ∞) [4ⁿ / (3n)ⁿ]
Determining Convergence or Divergence
Which of the series in Exercises 17–56 converge, and which diverge? Use any method, and give reasons for your answers.
∑ (from n=1 to ∞) (2ⁿ + 3ⁿ) / (3ⁿ + 4ⁿ)
Series with Geometric Terms
In Exercises 7–14, write out the first eight terms of each series to show how the series starts. Then find the sum of the series or show that it diverges.
∑ (from n = 0 to ∞) [(1 / 2ⁿ) + ((-1)ⁿ / 5ⁿ)]
Limit Comparison Test
In Exercises 9–16, use the Limit Comparison Test to determine if each series converges or diverges.
∑ (from n=1 to ∞) n(n + 1) / ((n² + 1)(n − 1))