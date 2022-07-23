In Exercises 37–42, find the series’ radius of convergence.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (n!)² / (2ⁿ (2n)!) ] xⁿ
In Exercises 37–42, find the series’ radius of convergence.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (n!)² / (2ⁿ (2n)!) ] xⁿ
Finding nth Partial Sums
In Exercises 1–6, find a formula for the nth partial sum of each series and use it to find the series’ sum if the series converges.
2 + (2/3) + (2/9) + (2/27) + … + (2 / 3ⁿ⁻¹) + …
Using the Root Test
In Exercises 9–16, use the Root Test to determine if each series converges absolutely or diverges.
∑(from n=1 to ∞) [4ⁿ / (3n)ⁿ]
Absolute and Conditional Convergence
Which of the series in Exercises 15–48 converge absolutely, which converge, and which diverge? Give reasons for your answers.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [(-1)ⁿ / (1 + √n)]
Determining Convergence or Divergence
Which of the series in Exercises 17–56 converge, and which diverge? Use any method, and give reasons for your answers.
∑ (from n=1 to ∞) (2ⁿ + 3ⁿ) / (3ⁿ + 4ⁿ)
Limit Comparison Test
In Exercises 9–16, use the Limit Comparison Test to determine if each series converges or diverges.
∑ (from n=1 to ∞) n(n + 1) / ((n² + 1)(n − 1))