In Exercises 37–42, find the series’ radius of convergence.

Determining Convergence or Divergence
Which of the series in Exercises 17–56 converge, and which diverge? Use any method, and give reasons for your answers.
∑ (from n=1 to ∞) sin (1/n)
Determining Convergence or Divergence
Which of the series in Exercises 17–56 converge, and which diverge? Use any method, and give reasons for your answers.
∑ (from n=1 to ∞) sin (1/n)
Recursively Defined Sequences
In Exercises 101–108, assume that each sequence converges and find its limit.
a₁ = 5,aₙ₊₁ = √(5aₙ)
Finding nth Partial Sums
In Exercises 1–6, find a formula for the nth partial sum of each series and use it to find the series’ sum if the series converges.
2 + (2/3) + (2/9) + (2/27) + … + (2 / 3ⁿ⁻¹) + …
Finding a Sequence’s Formula
In Exercises 13–30, find a formula for the nth term of the sequence.
2, 6, 10, 14, 18, …Every other even positive integer
Using the Root Test
In Exercises 9–16, use the Root Test to determine if each series converges absolutely or diverges.
∑(from n=1 to ∞) [4ⁿ / (3n)ⁿ]
Absolute and Conditional Convergence
Which of the series in Exercises 15–48 converge absolutely, which converge, and which diverge? Give reasons for your answers.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [(-1)ⁿ / (1 + √n)]