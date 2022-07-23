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Ch. 10 - Infinite Sequences and Series
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 10 - Infinite Sequences and SeriesProblem 10.6.54
Chapter 10, Problem 10.6.54

In Exercises 53–56, determine how many terms should be used to estimate the sum of the entire series with an error of less than 0.001.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [(-1)ⁿ⁺¹ (n / (n² + 1))]

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