Convergence or Divergence
Which of the series in Exercises 57–64 converge, and which diverge? Give reasons for your answers.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [(-1)ⁿ (n!)ⁿ] / [n^(n²)]
Convergence or Divergence
Which of the series in Exercises 57–64 converge, and which diverge? Give reasons for your answers.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [(-1)ⁿ (n!)ⁿ] / [n^(n²)]
In Exercises 53–56, determine how many terms should be used to estimate the sum of the entire series with an error of less than 0.001.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [(-1)ⁿ⁺¹ (n / (n² + 1))]
Determining Convergence or Divergence
Which of the series in Exercises 17–56 converge, and which diverge? Use any method, and give reasons for your answers.
∑ (from n=1 to ∞) 1 / (2√n + ³√n)
Using the Ratio Test
In Exercises 1–8, use the Ratio Test to determine whether each series converges absolutely or diverges.
∑(from n=2 to ∞) [(3ⁿ⁺²) / ln(n)]
Make up a geometric series ∑a rⁿ⁻¹ that converges to the number 5 if
b. a = 13/2
Convergence and Divergence
Which of the sequences {aₙ} in Exercises 31–100 converge, and which diverge? Find the limit of each convergent sequence.
aₙ = (xⁿ / (2n + 1))^(1/n),x > 0