Skip to main content
Ch. 10 - Infinite Sequences and Series
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 10 - Infinite Sequences and SeriesProblem 10.9.45
Chapter 10, Problem 10.9.45

Error Estimates
The approximation eˣ = 1 + x + (x² / 2) is used when x is small. Use the Remainder Estimation Theorem to estimate the error when |x| < 0.1.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Convergence or Divergence

Which of the series in Exercises 57–64 converge, and which diverge? Give reasons for your answers.

∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [(-1)ⁿ (n!)ⁿ] / [n^(n²)]

28
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 53–56, determine how many terms should be used to estimate the sum of the entire series with an error of less than 0.001.

∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [(-1)ⁿ⁺¹ (n / (n² + 1))]

37
views
Textbook Question

Determining Convergence or Divergence

Which of the series in Exercises 17–56 converge, and which diverge? Use any method, and give reasons for your answers.

∑ (from n=1 to ∞) 1 / (2√n + ³√n)

31
views
Textbook Question

Using the Ratio Test

In Exercises 1–8, use the Ratio Test to determine whether each series converges absolutely or diverges.

∑(from n=2 to ∞) [(3ⁿ⁺²) / ln(n)]

6
views
Textbook Question

Make up a geometric series ∑a rⁿ⁻¹ that converges to the number 5 if

b. a = 13/2

23
views
Textbook Question

Convergence and Divergence

Which of the sequences {aₙ} in Exercises 31–100 converge, and which diverge? Find the limit of each convergent sequence.

aₙ = (xⁿ / (2n + 1))^(1/n),x > 0

28
views