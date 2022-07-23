Finding a Sequence’s Formula
In Exercises 13–30, find a formula for the nth term of the sequence.
1, -4, 9, -16, 25, …Squares of the positive integers, with alternating signs
Finding a Sequence’s Formula
In Exercises 13–30, find a formula for the nth term of the sequence.
1, -4, 9, -16, 25, …Squares of the positive integers, with alternating signs
In Exercises 37–42, find the series’ radius of convergence.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ ( n / (n + 1) )ⁿ^ ² ] xⁿ (Hint: Apply the Root Test.)
Which series in Exercises 53–76 converge, and which diverge? Give reasons for your answers. If a series converges, find its sum.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) (1 − 1/n)ⁿ
Is it true that a sequence {aₙ} of positive numbers must converge if it is bounded above? Give reasons for your answer.
Finding Taylor Polynomials
In Exercises 1–10, find the Taylor polynomials of orders 0, 1, 2, and 3 generated by f at a.
f(x) = sin x,a = 0
Finding Taylor Series
Use substitution (as in Formula (7)) to find the Taylor series at x = 0 of the functions in Exercises 1–12.
e⁻ˣ/²