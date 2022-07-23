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Ch. 10 - Infinite Sequences and Series
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 10 - Infinite Sequences and SeriesProblem 10.1.139
Chapter 10, Problem 10.1.139

Is it true that a sequence {aₙ} of positive numbers must converge if it is bounded above? Give reasons for your answer.

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 37–42, find the series’ radius of convergence.

∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ ( n / (n + 1) )ⁿ^ ² ] xⁿ (Hint: Apply the Root Test.)

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Textbook Question

Which series in Exercises 53–76 converge, and which diverge? Give reasons for your answers. If a series converges, find its sum.

∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) (1 − 1/n)ⁿ

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Textbook Question

Intervals of Convergence

In Exercises 1–36, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence. For what values of x does the series converge (b) absolutely, (c) conditionally?

∑ (from n = 0 to ∞) (x + 5)ⁿ

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Textbook Question

Finding Taylor Polynomials

In Exercises 1–10, find the Taylor polynomials of orders 0, 1, 2, and 3 generated by f at a.

f(x) = sin x,a = 0

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Textbook Question

Finding Taylor Series

Use substitution (as in Formula (7)) to find the Taylor series at x = 0 of the functions in Exercises 1–12.

e⁻ˣ/²

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Textbook Question

Use series to evaluate the limits in Exercises 29–40.

29. lim (x → 0) (e^x - (1 + x)) / x²

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