Using the Ratio Test
In Exercises 1–8, use the Ratio Test to determine whether each series converges absolutely or diverges.
∑(from n=2 to ∞) [(3ⁿ⁺²) / ln(n)]
Using the Ratio Test
In Exercises 1–8, use the Ratio Test to determine whether each series converges absolutely or diverges.
∑(from n=2 to ∞) [(3ⁿ⁺²) / ln(n)]
Make up a geometric series ∑a rⁿ⁻¹ that converges to the number 5 if
b. a = 13/2
Convergence and Divergence
Which of the sequences {aₙ} in Exercises 31–100 converge, and which diverge? Find the limit of each convergent sequence.
aₙ = (xⁿ / (2n + 1))^(1/n),x > 0
Make up an infinite series of nonzero terms whose sum is
b. −3
Repeating Decimals
Express each of the numbers in Exercises 23–30 as the ratio of two integers.
3.1̅4̅2̅8̅5̅7 = 3.142857142857 ...
Finding a Sequence’s Formula
In Exercises 13–30, find a formula for the nth term of the sequence.
1, -4, 9, -16, 25, …Squares of the positive integers, with alternating signs