Assume that bₙ is a sequence of positive numbers converging to 1/3. Determine if the following series converge or diverge.
a. ∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [(bₙ₊₁ + bₙ) / n 4ⁿ]
Assume that bₙ is a sequence of positive numbers converging to 1/3. Determine if the following series converge or diverge.
a. ∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [(bₙ₊₁ + bₙ) / n 4ⁿ]
Assume that the series ∑ aₙ(x − 2)ⁿ converges for x = −1 and diverges for x = 6. Answer true (T), false (F), or not enough information given (N) for the following statements about the series.
a. Converges absolutely for x = 1
Determining Convergence of Sequences
Which of the sequences whose nth terms appear in Exercises 1–18 converge, and which diverge? Find the limit of each convergent sequence.
aₙ = 1 + (0.9)ⁿ
Quadratic Approximations The Taylor polynomial of order 2 generated by a twice-differentiable function f(x) at x = a is called the quadratic approximation of f at x = a. In Exercises 41–46, find the (a) linearization (Taylor polynomial of order 1)
f(x) = 1 / √(1 − x²)
Determining Convergence of Sequences
Which of the sequences whose nth terms appear in Exercises 1–18 converge, and which diverge? Find the limit of each convergent sequence.
aₙ = (-4)ⁿ/n!
Maclaurin Series
Find Taylor series at x = 0 for the functions in Exercises 63–70.
cos (x³/√5)