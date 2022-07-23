Theory and Examples
Suppose that a₁, a₂, a₃, …, aₙ are positive numbers satisfying the following conditions:
i) a₁ ≥ a₂ ≥ a₃ ≥ …;
ii) the series a₂ + a₄ + a₈ + a₁₆ + … diverges.
Show that the series
a₁/1 + a₂/2 + a₃/3 + …
diverges.
Theory and Examples
Suppose that a₁, a₂, a₃, …, aₙ are positive numbers satisfying the following conditions:
i) a₁ ≥ a₂ ≥ a₃ ≥ …;
ii) the series a₂ + a₄ + a₈ + a₁₆ + … diverges.
Show that the series
a₁/1 + a₂/2 + a₃/3 + …
diverges.
Power Series
In Exercises 47–56, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence. Then identify the values of x for which the series converges (b) absolutely and (c) conditionally.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) (x + 4)ⁿ/(n3ⁿ)
Convergent Series
Find the sums of the series in Exercises 19–24.
∑ (from n = 2 to ∞) -2/[n(n+1)]
Use series to evaluate the limits in Exercises 29–40.
37. lim (x → 0) ln(1 + x²) / (1 - cos(x))
Applying the Integral Test
Use the Integral Test to determine if the series in Exercises 1–12 converge or diverge. Be sure to check that the conditions of the Integral Test are satisfied.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) 1 / n⁰·²
30. b. By differentiating the series in part (a) term by term, show that
Σ(from n=1 to ∞) n / (n + 1)! = 1.