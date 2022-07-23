Convergence and Divergence
Which of the sequences {aₙ} in Exercises 31–100 converge, and which diverge? Find the limit of each convergent sequence.
aₙ = (xⁿ / (2n + 1))^(1/n),x > 0
Convergence and Divergence
Which of the sequences {aₙ} in Exercises 31–100 converge, and which diverge? Find the limit of each convergent sequence.
aₙ = (xⁿ / (2n + 1))^(1/n),x > 0
Make up an infinite series of nonzero terms whose sum is
b. −3
Finding a Sequence’s Formula
In Exercises 13–30, find a formula for the nth term of the sequence.
1, -4, 9, -16, 25, …Squares of the positive integers, with alternating signs
In Exercises 37–42, find the series’ radius of convergence.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ ( n / (n + 1) )ⁿ^ ² ] xⁿ (Hint: Apply the Root Test.)
Which series in Exercises 53–76 converge, and which diverge? Give reasons for your answers. If a series converges, find its sum.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) (1 − 1/n)ⁿ
Finding Taylor and Maclaurin Series
In Exercises 25–34, find the Taylor series generated by f at x = a.
f(x) = x³ − 2x + 4,a = 2