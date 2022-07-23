In Exercises 43–50, use Theorem 20 to find the series’ interval of convergence and, within this interval, the sum of the series as a function of x.
∑ (from n = 0 to ∞) [ (x² − 1) / 2 ]ⁿ
In Exercises 43–50, use Theorem 20 to find the series’ interval of convergence and, within this interval, the sum of the series as a function of x.
∑ (from n = 0 to ∞) [ (x² − 1) / 2 ]ⁿ
Finding Taylor Polynomials
In Exercises 1–10, find the Taylor polynomials of orders 0, 1, 2, and 3 generated by f at a.
f(x) = sin x,a = 0
Finding Taylor Series
Use substitution (as in Formula (7)) to find the Taylor series at x = 0 of the functions in Exercises 1–12.
e⁻ˣ/²
Use series to evaluate the limits in Exercises 29–40.
29. lim (x → 0) (e^x - (1 + x)) / x²
If ∑aₙ is a convergent series of positive terms, prove that ∑sin(aₙ) converges.
Determining Convergence or Divergence
Which of the series in Exercises 17–56 converge, and which diverge? Use any method, and give reasons for your answers.
∑ (from n=1 to ∞) (tanh n) / n²