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Ch. 10 - Infinite Sequences and Series
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 10 - Infinite Sequences and SeriesProblem 10.7.24
Chapter 10, Problem 10.7.24

Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence. For what values of x does the series converge (b) absolutely, (c) conditionally?
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (ln n) xⁿ ]

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 43–50, use Theorem 20 to find the series’ interval of convergence and, within this interval, the sum of the series as a function of x.

∑ (from n = 0 to ∞) [ (x² − 1) / 2 ]ⁿ

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Textbook Question

Finding Taylor Polynomials

In Exercises 1–10, find the Taylor polynomials of orders 0, 1, 2, and 3 generated by f at a.

f(x) = sin x,a = 0

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Textbook Question

Finding Taylor Series

Use substitution (as in Formula (7)) to find the Taylor series at x = 0 of the functions in Exercises 1–12.

e⁻ˣ/²

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Textbook Question

Use series to evaluate the limits in Exercises 29–40.

29. lim (x → 0) (e^x - (1 + x)) / x²

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Textbook Question

If ∑aₙ is a convergent series of positive terms, prove that ∑sin(aₙ) converges.

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Textbook Question

Determining Convergence or Divergence

Which of the series in Exercises 17–56 converge, and which diverge? Use any method, and give reasons for your answers.

∑ (from n=1 to ∞) (tanh n) / n²

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