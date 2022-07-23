Textbook Question
Error Estimates
The approximation eˣ = 1 + x + (x² / 2) is used when x is small. Use the Remainder Estimation Theorem to estimate the error when |x| < 0.1.
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Error Estimates
The approximation eˣ = 1 + x + (x² / 2) is used when x is small. Use the Remainder Estimation Theorem to estimate the error when |x| < 0.1.
Using the Ratio Test
In Exercises 1–8, use the Ratio Test to determine whether each series converges absolutely or diverges.
∑(from n=2 to ∞) [(3ⁿ⁺²) / ln(n)]
Make up a geometric series ∑a rⁿ⁻¹ that converges to the number 5 if
b. a = 13/2
Make up an infinite series of nonzero terms whose sum is
b. −3
Repeating Decimals
Express each of the numbers in Exercises 23–30 as the ratio of two integers.
3.1̅4̅2̅8̅5̅7 = 3.142857142857 ...
Finding Taylor and Maclaurin Series
In Exercises 25–34, find the Taylor series generated by f at x = a.
f(x) = x³ − 2x + 4,a = 2