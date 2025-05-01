Problem 10.4.62
Suppose that aₙ > 0 and limₙ→∞ n²aₙ = 0. Prove that ∑aₙ converges.
Problem 10.1.22
Finding a Sequence’s Formula
In Exercises 13–30, find a formula for the nth term of the sequence.
2, 6, 10, 14, 18, … Every other even positive integer
Problem 10.7.50
In Exercises 43–50, use Theorem 20 to find the series’ interval of convergence and, within this interval, the sum of the series as a function of x.
∑ (from n = 0 to ∞) [ (x² − 1) / 2 ]ⁿ
Problem 10.8.18
Finding Taylor Series at x = 0 (Maclaurin Series)
Find the Maclaurin series for the functions in Exercises 11–24.
5 cos πx
Problem 10.9.16
Use power series operations to find the Taylor series at x = 0 for the functions in Exercises 13–30.
sin x – x + (x³ / 3!)
Problem 10.2.89
Make up an infinite series of nonzero terms whose sum is
b. −3
Problem 10.4.17
Determining Convergence or Divergence
Which of the series in Exercises 17–56 converge, and which diverge? Use any method, and give reasons for your answers.
∑ (from n=1 to ∞) 1 / (2√n + ³√n)
Problem 10.1.4
Finding Terms of a Sequence
Each of Exercises 1–6 gives a formula for the nth term aₙ of a sequence {aₙ}. Find the values of a₁, a₂, a₃, and a₄.
aₙ = 2 + (-1)ⁿ
Problem 10.6.10
Determining Convergence or Divergence
In Exercises 1–14, determine whether the alternating series converges or diverges. Some of the series do not satisfy the conditions of the Alternating Series Test.
∑ (from n = 2 to ∞) [(-1)ⁿ⁺¹ (1 / ln n)]
Problem 10.6.26
Absolute and Conditional Convergence
Which of the series in Exercises 15–48 converge absolutely, which converge, and which diverge? Give reasons for your answers.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [(-1)ⁿ⁺¹ (ⁿ√10)]
Problem 10.6.1
Determining Convergence or Divergence
In Exercises 1–14, determine whether the alternating series converges or diverges. Some of the series do not satisfy the conditions of the Alternating Series Test.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [(-1)ⁿ⁺¹ (1 / n^(3/2))]
Problem 10.1.99
Convergence and Divergence
Which of the sequences {aₙ} in Exercises 31–100 converge, and which diverge? Find the limit of each convergent sequence.
aₙ = (1/n) ∫₁ⁿ (1/x) dx
Problem 10.1.36
Convergence and Divergence
Which of the sequences {aₙ} in Exercises 31–100 converge, and which diverge? Find the limit of each convergent sequence.
aₙ = (n + 3) / (n² + 5n + 6)
Problem 10.2.59
Which series in Exercises 53–76 converge, and which diverge? Give reasons for your answers. If a series converges, find its sum.
∑ (from n = 0 to ∞) e^(−2n)
Problem 10.1.73
Convergence and Divergence
Which of the sequences {aₙ} in Exercises 31–100 converge, and which diverge? Find the limit of each convergent sequence.
aₙ = (2n + 2)! / (2n − 1)!
Problem 10.6.94
Does the series
∑ (from n=1 to ∞) (1/n − 1/n²)
converge or diverge? Justify your answer.
Problem 10.7.6
Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence. For what values of x does the series converge (b) absolutely, (c) conditionally?
∑ (from n = 0 to ∞) (2x)ⁿ
Problem 10.7.10
Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence. For what values of x does the series converge (b) absolutely, (c) conditionally?
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (x − 1)ⁿ / √n ]
Problem 10.1.123
In Exercises 121–124, determine whether the sequence is monotonic and whether it is bounded.
aₙ = 2ⁿ 3ⁿ / n!
Problem 10.10.1
Find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the functions in Exercises 1–10.
6. (1 - x/3)^4
Problem 10.5.2
Using the Ratio Test
In Exercises 1–8, use the Ratio Test to determine whether each series converges absolutely or diverges.
∑(from n=1 to ∞) [(-1)ⁿ (n + 2) / 3ⁿ]
Problem 10.8.33
Finding Taylor and Maclaurin Series
In Exercises 25–34, find the Taylor series generated by f at x = a.
f(x) = cos(2x + π/2), a = π/4
Problem 10.7.42
In Exercises 37–42, find the series’ radius of convergence.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ ( n / (n + 1) )ⁿ^ ² ] xⁿ (Hint: Apply the Root Test.)
Problem 10.5.15
Using the Root Test
In Exercises 9–16, use the Root Test to determine if each series converges absolutely or diverges.
∑(from n=1 to ∞) [(-1)ⁿ (1 − 1/n)ⁿ^²]
(Hint: lim (n→∞) (1 + x/n)ⁿ = eˣ)
Problem 10.4.15
Limit Comparison Test
In Exercises 9–16, use the Limit Comparison Test to determine if each series converges or diverges.
∑ (from n=2 to ∞) 1 / ln n
(Hint: Limit Comparison with ∑ (from n=2 to ∞) (1/n))
Problem 10.10.29
Use series to evaluate the limits in Exercises 29–40.
29. lim (x → 0) (e^x - (1 + x)) / x²
Problem 10.4.45
Determining Convergence or Divergence
Which of the series in Exercises 17–56 converge, and which diverge? Use any method, and give reasons for your answers.
∑ (from n=1 to ∞) sin (1/n)
Problem 10.AAE.30b
30. b. By differentiating the series in part (a) term by term, show that
Σ(from n=1 to ∞) n / (n + 1)! = 1.
Problem 10.PE.20
Convergent Series
Find the sums of the series in Exercises 19–24.
∑ (from n = 2 to ∞) -2/[n(n+1)]
Problem 10.PE.4
Determining Convergence of Sequences
Which of the sequences whose nth terms appear in Exercises 1–18 converge, and which diverge? Find the limit of each convergent sequence.
aₙ = 1 + (0.9)ⁿ
Ch. 10 - Infinite Sequences and Series
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