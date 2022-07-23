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Ch. 11 - Parametric Equations and Polar Coordinates
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 11 - Parametric Equations and Polar CoordinatesProblem 11.6.2
Chapter 11, Problem 11.6.2

Identifying Graphs


Match the parabolas in Exercises 1−4 with the following equations: x² = 2y, x² = −6y, y² = 8x, y² = −4x


Then find each parabola's focus and directrix.




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Textbook Question

Centroids


Find the coordinates of the centroid of the curve x = cos t, y = t + sin t, 0 ≤ t ≤ π.

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Textbook Question

Finding Cartesian from Parametric Equations


In Exercises 19–24, match the parametric equations with the parametric curves labeled A through F.


x = cos t, y = sin 3t


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Textbook Question

Finding Lengths of Polar Curves


Find the lengths of the curves in Exercises 21–28.


The curve r = cos³(θ/3), 0 ≤ θ ≤ π/4

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Textbook Question

Ellipses and Eccentricity


Exercises 9–12 give the foci or vertices and the eccentricities of ellipses centered at the origin of the xy-plane. In each case, find the ellipse’s standard-form equation in Cartesian coordinates.


Vertices: (±10,0)

Eccentricity: 0.24

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Textbook Question

Surface Area


Find the areas of the surfaces generated by revolving the curves in Exercises 31-34 about the indicated axes.


x = t + √2, y = (t²/2) + √2t, −√2 ≤ t ≤ √2; y−axis

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Textbook Question

Finding Polar Areas


Find the areas of the regions in Exercises 9–18.


Shared by the circles r = 1 and r = 2 sin θ

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