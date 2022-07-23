Centroids
Find the coordinates of the centroid of the curve x = cos t, y = t + sin t, 0 ≤ t ≤ π.
Centroids
Find the coordinates of the centroid of the curve x = cos t, y = t + sin t, 0 ≤ t ≤ π.
Finding Cartesian from Parametric Equations
In Exercises 19–24, match the parametric equations with the parametric curves labeled A through F.
x = cos t, y = sin 3t
Finding Lengths of Polar Curves
Find the lengths of the curves in Exercises 21–28.
The curve r = cos³(θ/3), 0 ≤ θ ≤ π/4
Ellipses and Eccentricity
Exercises 9–12 give the foci or vertices and the eccentricities of ellipses centered at the origin of the xy-plane. In each case, find the ellipse’s standard-form equation in Cartesian coordinates.
Vertices: (±10,0)
Eccentricity: 0.24
Surface Area
Find the areas of the surfaces generated by revolving the curves in Exercises 31-34 about the indicated axes.
x = t + √2, y = (t²/2) + √2t, −√2 ≤ t ≤ √2; y−axis
Finding Polar Areas
Find the areas of the regions in Exercises 9–18.
Shared by the circles r = 1 and r = 2 sin θ