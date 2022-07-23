Finding Cartesian from Parametric Equations
In Exercises 19–24, match the parametric equations with the parametric curves labeled A through F.
x = cos t, y = sin 3t
Finding Cartesian from Parametric Equations
In Exercises 19–24, match the parametric equations with the parametric curves labeled A through F.
x = cos t, y = sin 3t
Finding Lengths of Polar Curves
Find the lengths of the curves in Exercises 21–28.
The curve r = cos³(θ/3), 0 ≤ θ ≤ π/4
Identifying Graphs
Match the parabolas in Exercises 1−4 with the following equations: x² = 2y, x² = −6y, y² = 8x, y² = −4x
Then find each parabola's focus and directrix.
Surface Area
Find the areas of the surfaces generated by revolving the curves in Exercises 31-34 about the indicated axes.
x = t + √2, y = (t²/2) + √2t, −√2 ≤ t ≤ √2; y−axis
Finding Polar Areas
Find the areas of the regions in Exercises 9–18.
Shared by the circles r = 1 and r = 2 sin θ
Cartesian to Polar Equations
Replace the Cartesian equations in Exercises 53–66 with equivalent polar equations.
(x + 2)² + (y − 5)² = 16"