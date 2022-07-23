The Intermediate Value Theorem

The Intermediate Value Theorem states that if a function is continuous on a closed interval [c, d], then it takes on every value between F(c) and F(d). This theorem is crucial for proving that F(x) achieves the value (a + b)², as it allows us to conclude that if F(c) < (a + b)² < F(d) for some c and d, then there exists at least one x in (c, d) such that F(x) = (a + b)².