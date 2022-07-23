Limits of quotients
Find the limits in Exercises 23–42.
limu→1 (u⁴ − 1)/(u³ − 1)
Limits of quotients
Find the limits in Exercises 23–42.
limu→1 (u⁴ − 1)/(u³ − 1)
Average Rates of Change
In Exercises 1–6, find the average rate of change of the function over the given interval or intervals.
P(θ)=θ³ − 4θ² + 5θ; [1,2]
Theory and Examples
Once you know limx→a+ f(x) and limx→a− f(x) at an interior point of the domain of f, do you then know limx→a f(x)? Give reasons for your answer.
Calculating Limits
Find the limits in Exercises 11–22.
limt→6 8(t−5)(t−7)
Formal Definitions of One-Sided Limits
Greatest integer function Find (a) limx→400+ ⌊x⌋ and (b) limx→400− ⌊x⌋; then use limit definitions to verify your findings. (c) Based on your conclusions in parts (a) and (b), can you say anything about limx→400 ⌊x⌋? Give reasons for your answer.
Using limθ→0 sin θ / θ = 1
Find the limits in Exercises 23–46.
limx→0 (x² − x + sin x) / 2x