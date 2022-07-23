Textbook Question
Limits of quotients
Find the limits in Exercises 23–42.
limu→1 (u⁴ − 1)/(u³ − 1)
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Limits of quotients
Find the limits in Exercises 23–42.
limu→1 (u⁴ − 1)/(u³ − 1)
Theory and Examples
Once you know limx→a+ f(x) and limx→a− f(x) at an interior point of the domain of f, do you then know limx→a f(x)? Give reasons for your answer.
Calculating Limits
Find the limits in Exercises 11–22.
limt→6 8(t−5)(t−7)
A function value Show that the function F(x) = ( x − a)²(x − b)² + x takes on the value (a + b)² for some value of x.
Using limθ→0 sin θ / θ = 1
Find the limits in Exercises 23–46.
limx→0 (x² − x + sin x) / 2x
At what points are the functions in Exercises 13–30 continuous?
y = √(x⁴ +1)/(1 + sin² x)