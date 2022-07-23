L'Hôpital's Rule

L'Hôpital's Rule is a method for evaluating limits of indeterminate forms, such as 0/0 or ∞/∞. When faced with such forms, the rule states that the limit of the ratio of two functions can be found by taking the derivative of the numerator and the derivative of the denominator. This process can be repeated if the limit remains indeterminate, making it a powerful tool for solving complex limit problems in calculus.