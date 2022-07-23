Textbook Question
Limits of quotients
Find the limits in Exercises 23–42.
limu→1 (u⁴ − 1)/(u³ − 1)
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Limits of quotients
Find the limits in Exercises 23–42.
limu→1 (u⁴ − 1)/(u³ − 1)
Calculating Limits
Find the limits in Exercises 11–22.
limt→6 8(t−5)(t−7)
A function value Show that the function F(x) = ( x − a)²(x − b)² + x takes on the value (a + b)² for some value of x.
Formal Definitions of One-Sided Limits
Greatest integer function Find (a) limx→400+ ⌊x⌋ and (b) limx→400− ⌊x⌋; then use limit definitions to verify your findings. (c) Based on your conclusions in parts (a) and (b), can you say anything about limx→400 ⌊x⌋? Give reasons for your answer.
At what points are the functions in Exercises 13–30 continuous?
y = √(x⁴ +1)/(1 + sin² x)
Using the Formal Definition
Prove the limit statements in Exercises 37–50.
limx→−3 (x² − 9) / (x + 3) = −6