Quotient of Functions

The quotient of functions involves dividing one function by another, which can introduce complexities, especially when the denominator approaches zero. In the limit problem presented, the expression (u⁴ - 1)/(u³ - 1) is a quotient, and understanding how to simplify or manipulate this expression is crucial for finding the limit. Techniques such as factoring or applying L'Hôpital's Rule may be necessary.