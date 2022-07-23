Find the limits in Exercises 59–62. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim (2 − 3 / t¹/³) as
a. t → 0⁺
Find the limits in Exercises 59–62. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim (2 − 3 / t¹/³) as
a. t → 0⁺
Find the limits in Exercises 53–58. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim (x² − 3x + 2) / (x³ − 4x) as
b. x→−2⁺
Oblique Asymptotes
Graph the rational functions in Exercises 103–108. Include the graphs and equations of the asymptotes.
y = x² / (x − 1)
Theory and Examples
Suppose that g(x) ≤ f(x) ≤ h(x) for all x≠2 and suppose that lim x→2 g(x) = lim x→2 h(x) = −5. Can we conclude anything about the values of f, g, and h at x = 2? Could f(2) = 0? Could limx→2 f(x)=0? Give reasons for your answers.
Use the formal definitions from Exercise 97 to prove the limit statements in Exercises 98–102.
lim x→2⁻ (1 / (x − 2)) = −∞
Find the limits in Exercises 53–58. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim (x² − 3x + 2) / (x³ − 2x²) as
d. x→2