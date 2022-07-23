First, let's understand the concept of the Squeeze Theorem, which is applicable here. The Squeeze Theorem states that if g(x) ≤ f(x) ≤ h(x) for all x in some interval around a point (except possibly at the point itself), and if the limits of g(x) and h(x) as x approaches that point are equal, then the limit of f(x) as x approaches that point is also equal to that common limit.