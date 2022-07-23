Find the limits in Exercises 59–62. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim (2 − 3 / t¹/³) as
a. t → 0⁺
Find the limits in Exercises 59–62. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim (2 − 3 / t¹/³) as
a. t → 0⁺
Oblique Asymptotes
Graph the rational functions in Exercises 103–108. Include the graphs and equations of the asymptotes.
y = (x² − 4) / (x − 1)
Find the limits in Exercises 53–58. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim (x² − 3x + 2) / (x³ − 4x) as
b. x→−2⁺
Oblique Asymptotes
Graph the rational functions in Exercises 103–108. Include the graphs and equations of the asymptotes.
y = x² / (x − 1)
Theory and Examples
If x⁴ ≤ f(x) ≤ x² for x in [−1,1] and x² ≤ f(x) ≤ x⁴ for x < - 1 and x > 1, at what points c do you automatically know limx→c f(x)? What can you say about the value of the limit at these points?
Use the formal definitions from Exercise 97 to prove the limit statements in Exercises 98–102.
lim x→2⁻ (1 / (x − 2)) = −∞