Limits of Rational Functions
In Exercises 13–22, find the limit of each rational function (a) as x → ∞ and (b) as x → −∞. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
f(x) = (x + 1)/(x² + 3)
Limits of Rational Functions
In Exercises 13–22, find the limit of each rational function (a) as x → ∞ and (b) as x → −∞. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
f(x) = (x + 1)/(x² + 3)
Using the Formal Definition
Prove the limit statements in Exercises 37–50.
limx→1 f(x) = 1 if f(x) = {x², x ≠ 1
2, x = 1
Calculating Limits
Find the limits in Exercises 11–22.
limx→−1/2 4x(3x+4)²
Use the Intermediate Value Theorem in Exercises 69–74 to prove that each equation has a solution. Then use a graphing calculator or computer grapher to solve the equations.
x³ − 15x + 1 = 0 (three roots)
Finding Limits
In Exercises 3–8, find the limit of each function (a) as x → ∞ and (b) as x → −∞. (You may wish to visualize your answer with a graphing calculator or computer.)
f(x) = 2/x − 3
Limits of Average Rates of Change
Because of their connection with secant lines, tangents, and instantaneous rates, limits of the form limh→0 (f(x+h) − f(x)) / h occur frequently in calculus. In Exercises 57–62, evaluate this limit for the given value of x and function f.
f(x) = x², x = 1