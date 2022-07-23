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Ch. 2 - Limits and Continuity
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 2 - Limits and ContinuityProblem 2.8.84
Chapter 2, Problem 2.8.84

Finding Limits of Differences When x → ±∞


Find the limits in Exercises 84–90. (Hint: Try multiplying and dividing by the conjugate.)


lim x → ∞ (√(x + 9) − √(x + 4))

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1
Identify the expression whose limit you need to find: \( \lim_{x \to \infty} (\sqrt{x + 9} - \sqrt{x + 4}) \).
To simplify the expression, multiply and divide by the conjugate: \( \frac{(\sqrt{x + 9} - \sqrt{x + 4})(\sqrt{x + 9} + \sqrt{x + 4})}{\sqrt{x + 9} + \sqrt{x + 4}} \).
The numerator becomes a difference of squares: \((x + 9) - (x + 4) = 5\).
The expression simplifies to \( \frac{5}{\sqrt{x + 9} + \sqrt{x + 4}} \).
As \( x \to \infty \), both \( \sqrt{x + 9} \) and \( \sqrt{x + 4} \) approach \( \sqrt{x} \), so the denominator approaches \( 2\sqrt{x} \). Thus, the limit becomes \( \lim_{x \to \infty} \frac{5}{2\sqrt{x}} \), which approaches 0.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits

Limits are fundamental in calculus, representing the value that a function approaches as the input approaches a certain point. In this context, we are interested in the behavior of the function as x approaches infinity, which helps us understand the end behavior of the function and how it simplifies under such conditions.
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One-Sided Limits

Conjugates

The conjugate of a binomial expression is formed by changing the sign between two terms. In the context of limits, multiplying by the conjugate can help eliminate square roots or simplify expressions, making it easier to evaluate the limit. This technique is particularly useful when dealing with differences of square roots.
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Limits of Rational Functions with Radicals

Rationalization

Rationalization is a method used to eliminate radicals from the denominator or simplify expressions involving square roots. By multiplying the numerator and denominator by the conjugate, we can transform the expression into a more manageable form, allowing for easier calculation of limits, especially as x approaches infinity.
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Intro to Rational Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Limits of Rational Functions


In Exercises 13–22, find the limit of each rational function (a) as x → ∞ and (b) as x → −∞. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.


f(x) = (x + 1)/(x² + 3)

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Textbook Question

Using the Formal Definition


Prove the limit statements in Exercises 37–50.


limx→1 f(x) = 1 if f(x) = {x², x ≠ 1

2, x = 1

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Textbook Question

Calculating Limits


Find the limits in Exercises 11–22.


limx→−1/2 4x(3x+4)²

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Textbook Question

Use the Intermediate Value Theorem in Exercises 69–74 to prove that each equation has a solution. Then use a graphing calculator or computer grapher to solve the equations.

x³ − 15x + 1 = 0 (three roots)

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Textbook Question

Finding Limits


In Exercises 3–8, find the limit of each function (a) as x → ∞ and (b) as x → −∞. (You may wish to visualize your answer with a graphing calculator or computer.)


f(x) = 2/x − 3

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Textbook Question

Limits of Average Rates of Change


Because of their connection with secant lines, tangents, and instantaneous rates, limits of the form limh→0 (f(x+h) − f(x)) / h occur frequently in calculus. In Exercises 57–62, evaluate this limit for the given value of x and function f.


f(x) = x², x = 1

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