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Ch. 2 - Limits and Continuity
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 2 - Limits and ContinuityProblem 2.3.41
Chapter 2, Problem 2.3.41

Using the Formal Definition


Prove the limit statements in Exercises 37–50.


limx→1 f(x) = 1 if f(x) = {x², x ≠ 1
2, x = 1

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Understand the formal definition of a limit: For the limit \( \lim_{x \to a} f(x) = L \), for every \( \epsilon > 0 \), there exists a \( \delta > 0 \) such that if \( 0 < |x - a| < \delta \), then \( |f(x) - L| < \epsilon \).
Identify the function and the limit: Here, \( f(x) = x^2 \) when \( x \neq 1 \) and \( f(x) = 2 \) when \( x = 1 \). We need to prove that \( \lim_{x \to 1} f(x) = 1 \).
Set \( L = 1 \) and \( a = 1 \). We need to show that for every \( \epsilon > 0 \), there exists a \( \delta > 0 \) such that if \( 0 < |x - 1| < \delta \), then \( |x^2 - 1| < \epsilon \).
Simplify the expression \( |x^2 - 1| \): Notice that \( |x^2 - 1| = |(x - 1)(x + 1)| \). We need to find \( \delta \) such that \( |(x - 1)(x + 1)| < \epsilon \).
Choose \( \delta \) such that \( |x - 1| < \delta \) and ensure that \( |x + 1| \) is bounded. For instance, if \( |x - 1| < 1 \), then \( 0 < x < 2 \), so \( |x + 1| < 3 \). Then, choose \( \delta = \min(1, \frac{\epsilon}{3}) \) to satisfy the condition \( |(x - 1)(x + 1)| < \epsilon \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limit of a Function

The limit of a function as x approaches a particular value is the value that the function approaches as the input gets arbitrarily close to that point. In this context, limx→1 f(x) = 1 means that as x gets closer to 1, f(x) approaches 1, regardless of the function's value at x = 1.
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Formal Definition of a Limit

The formal definition of a limit, often called the epsilon-delta definition, states that for every ε > 0, there exists a δ > 0 such that if 0 < |x - c| < δ, then |f(x) - L| < ε. This definition is used to rigorously prove that the limit of f(x) as x approaches c is L, ensuring the function's behavior near the point is consistent with the limit value.
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Piecewise Functions

A piecewise function is defined by different expressions based on the input value. In this problem, f(x) is x² when x ≠ 1 and 2 when x = 1. Understanding how to handle piecewise functions is crucial for evaluating limits, as the limit depends on the behavior of the function as x approaches the limit point, not necessarily the function's value at that point.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Limits of Rational Functions


In Exercises 13–22, find the limit of each rational function (a) as x → ∞ and (b) as x → −∞. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.


f(x) = (x + 1)/(x² + 3)

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Textbook Question

Finding Limits of Differences When x → ±∞


Find the limits in Exercises 84–90. (Hint: Try multiplying and dividing by the conjugate.)


lim x → ∞ (√(x + 9) − √(x + 4))

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Textbook Question

Calculating Limits


Find the limits in Exercises 11–22.


limx→−1/2 4x(3x+4)²

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Textbook Question

Use the Intermediate Value Theorem in Exercises 69–74 to prove that each equation has a solution. Then use a graphing calculator or computer grapher to solve the equations.

x³ − 15x + 1 = 0 (three roots)

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Textbook Question

Limits and Infinity


Find the limits in Exercises 37–46.


x²/³ + x⁻¹

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Textbook Question

Finding Limits


In Exercises 3–8, find the limit of each function (a) as x → ∞ and (b) as x → −∞. (You may wish to visualize your answer with a graphing calculator or computer.)


f(x) = 2/x − 3

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