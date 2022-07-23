Formal Definition of a Limit

The formal definition of a limit, often called the epsilon-delta definition, states that for every ε > 0, there exists a δ > 0 such that if 0 < |x - c| < δ, then |f(x) - L| < ε. This definition is used to rigorously prove that the limit of f(x) as x approaches c is L, ensuring the function's behavior near the point is consistent with the limit value.