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Ch. 2 - Limits and Continuity
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 2 - Limits and ContinuityProblem 2.2.17
Chapter 2, Problem 2.2.17

Calculating Limits


Find the limits in Exercises 11–22.


limx→−1/2 4x(3x+4)²

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1
Identify the limit expression: \( \lim_{x \to -\frac{1}{2}} 4x(3x+4)^2 \).
Substitute \( x = -\frac{1}{2} \) directly into the expression to check if it results in a determinate form.
Calculate \( 3x + 4 \) by substituting \( x = -\frac{1}{2} \), which gives \( 3(-\frac{1}{2}) + 4 = -\frac{3}{2} + 4 = \frac{5}{2} \).
Substitute \( x = -\frac{1}{2} \) into \( 4x \), which gives \( 4(-\frac{1}{2}) = -2 \).
Combine the results: \( -2 \times (\frac{5}{2})^2 \) to find the limit. Simplify the expression to complete the calculation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits

A limit is a fundamental concept in calculus that describes the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. It helps in understanding how functions behave near specific points, which is crucial for defining derivatives and integrals. In this case, we are interested in the limit of the function as x approaches -1/2.
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One-Sided Limits

Polynomial Functions

Polynomial functions are expressions that involve variables raised to whole number powers, combined using addition, subtraction, and multiplication. The function in the limit problem, 4x(3x+4)², is a polynomial function, and understanding its structure is essential for evaluating limits. Polynomial functions are continuous everywhere, which simplifies the process of finding limits.
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Introduction to Polynomial Functions

Substitution Method

The substitution method is a technique used to evaluate limits by directly substituting the value that x approaches into the function, provided the function is continuous at that point. If direct substitution results in an indeterminate form, further algebraic manipulation may be necessary. In this case, substituting x = -1/2 into the polynomial will help find the limit.
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Substitution With an Extra Variable
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Finding Limits of Differences When x → ±∞


Find the limits in Exercises 84–90. (Hint: Try multiplying and dividing by the conjugate.)


lim x → ∞ (√(x + 9) − √(x + 4))

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Textbook Question

Using the Formal Definition


Prove the limit statements in Exercises 37–50.


limx→1 f(x) = 1 if f(x) = {x², x ≠ 1

2, x = 1

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Textbook Question

Finding One-Sided Limits Algebraically


Find the limits in Exercises 11–20.


limx→1− (1/(x + 1))((x + 6)/x)((3 − x)/7)

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Textbook Question

Using the Sandwich Theorem


a. It can be shown that the inequalities 1 − x²/ 6 < (x sin x) / (2−2cos x) < 1 hold for all values of x close to zero (except for x = 0). What, if anything, does this tell you about limx→0 (x sin x) / (2 − 2cos x)?


Give reasons for your answer.


[Technology Exercise] b. Graph y = 1 − (x²/6), y=(x sinx)/(2 − 2cos x), and y = 1 together for −2 ≤ x ≤2. Comment on the behavior of the graphs as x→0.

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Textbook Question

Limits and Infinity


Find the limits in Exercises 37–46.


x²/³ + x⁻¹

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x→∞ x²/³ + cos²x

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Textbook Question

Finding Limits


In Exercises 3–8, find the limit of each function (a) as x → ∞ and (b) as x → −∞. (You may wish to visualize your answer with a graphing calculator or computer.)


f(x) = 2/x − 3

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