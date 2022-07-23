Finding Limits of Differences When x → ±∞
Find the limits in Exercises 84–90. (Hint: Try multiplying and dividing by the conjugate.)
lim x → ∞ (√(x + 9) − √(x + 4))
Finding Limits of Differences When x → ±∞
Find the limits in Exercises 84–90. (Hint: Try multiplying and dividing by the conjugate.)
lim x → ∞ (√(x + 9) − √(x + 4))
Using the Formal Definition
Prove the limit statements in Exercises 37–50.
limx→1 f(x) = 1 if f(x) = {x², x ≠ 1
2, x = 1
Finding One-Sided Limits Algebraically
Find the limits in Exercises 11–20.
limx→1− (1/(x + 1))((x + 6)/x)((3 − x)/7)
Using the Sandwich Theorem
a. It can be shown that the inequalities 1 − x²/ 6 < (x sin x) / (2−2cos x) < 1 hold for all values of x close to zero (except for x = 0). What, if anything, does this tell you about limx→0 (x sin x) / (2 − 2cos x)?
Give reasons for your answer.
[Technology Exercise] b. Graph y = 1 − (x²/6), y=(x sinx)/(2 − 2cos x), and y = 1 together for −2 ≤ x ≤2. Comment on the behavior of the graphs as x→0.
Limits and Infinity
Find the limits in Exercises 37–46.
x²/³ + x⁻¹
lim --------------------
x→∞ x²/³ + cos²x
Finding Limits
In Exercises 3–8, find the limit of each function (a) as x → ∞ and (b) as x → −∞. (You may wish to visualize your answer with a graphing calculator or computer.)
f(x) = 2/x − 3