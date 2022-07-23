L'Hôpital's Rule

L'Hôpital's Rule is a method for evaluating limits of indeterminate forms, such as 0/0 or ∞/∞. It states that if the limit of f(x)/g(x) results in an indeterminate form, the limit can be found by taking the derivative of the numerator and the derivative of the denominator separately. This rule simplifies the process of finding limits that are otherwise difficult to evaluate directly.