Textbook Question
Infinite Limits
Find the limits in Exercises 37–48. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim x→0⁺ 1 / 3x
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Infinite Limits
Find the limits in Exercises 37–48. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim x→0⁺ 1 / 3x
Using limθ→0 sin θ / θ = 1
Find the limits in Exercises 23–46.
limt→0 2t / tan t
Using limθ→0 sin θ / θ = 1
Find the limits in Exercises 23–46.
limt→0 sin(1 − cos t) / (1 − cos t)
Using the Formal Definition
Prove the limit statements in Exercises 37–50.
limx→3 (3x − 7) = 2
Theory and Examples
If limx→4 (f(x) − 5) / (x − 2) = 1, find limx→4 f(x).
Finding Limits of Differences When x → ±∞
Find the limits in Exercises 84–90. (Hint: Try multiplying and dividing by the conjugate.)
lim x → ∞ (√(x² + 25) − √(x² − 1))