At what points are the functions in Exercises 13–30 continuous?
y = (2x – 1)¹/³
At what points are the functions in Exercises 13–30 continuous?
y = (2x – 1)¹/³
Theory and Examples
Suppose that f is an odd function of x. Does knowing that limx→0+ f(x) = 3 tell you anything about limx→0− f(x)? Give reasons for your answer.
In Exercises 77–80, find a function that satisfies the given conditions and sketch its graph. (The answers here are not unique. Any function that satisfies the conditions is acceptable. Feel free to use formulas defined in pieces if that will help.)
lim x → ±∞ k(x) = 1, lim x → 1⁻ k(x) = ∞, and lim x → 1⁺ k(x) = −∞
Suppose limx→c f(x) = 5 and lim x→c g(x) = −2. Find
b. limx→c 2f(x)g(x)
Using the Sandwich Theorem
a. Suppose that the inequalities 1/2 − x² / 24 < (1 − cos x)/ x² < 1/2 hold for values of x close to zero, except for x = 0 itself. (They do, as you will see in Section 9.9.) What, if anything, does this tell you about limx→0 (1 −cos x)/ x²?
Give reasons for your answer.
[Technology Exercise] b. Graph the equations y=(1/2) − (x²/24), y = (1 - cos x) / x², and y = 1/2 together for −2 ≤ x ≤2. Comment on the behavior of the graphs as x→0.
Finding Limits
In Exercises 3–8, find the limit of each function (a) as x → ∞ and (b) as x → −∞. (You may wish to visualize your answer with a graphing calculator or computer.)
g(x) = 1/(2 + (1/x))