Step 1: Understand the Sandwich Theorem (also known as the Squeeze Theorem). It states that if you have three functions f(x), g(x), and h(x) such that f(x) ≤ g(x) ≤ h(x) for all x in some interval around a point (except possibly at the point itself), and if the limits of f(x) and h(x) as x approaches that point are equal, then the limit of g(x) as x approaches that point is the same.