Infinite Limits
Find the limits in Exercises 37–48. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim x→−5⁻ (3x) / (2x + 10)
Infinite Limits
Find the limits in Exercises 37–48. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim x→−5⁻ (3x) / (2x + 10)
In Exercises 77–80, find a function that satisfies the given conditions and sketch its graph. (The answers here are not unique. Any function that satisfies the conditions is acceptable. Feel free to use formulas defined in pieces if that will help.)
lim x → ±∞ k(x) = 1, lim x → 1⁻ k(x) = ∞, and lim x → 1⁺ k(x) = −∞
Suppose limx→c f(x) = 5 and lim x→c g(x) = −2. Find
b. limx→c 2f(x)g(x)
Use formal definitions to prove the limit statements in Exercises 93–96.
lim x → −5 (1 / (x + 5)²) = ∞
Finding Limits
In Exercises 3–8, find the limit of each function (a) as x → ∞ and (b) as x → −∞. (You may wish to visualize your answer with a graphing calculator or computer.)
g(x) = 1/(2 + (1/x))
Limits of quotients
Find the limits in Exercises 23–42.
limx→1 (x −1) / (√(x + 3) − 2)